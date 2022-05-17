Cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot multiple times late Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:58 PM after they received a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers at the scene found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple tims. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity was not released by police nor was his condition as of late Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

30 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, grab a handful of napkins and check out these ice cream and custard stands down the shore!