Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area.

At the scene, officers located a victim in the area of the first block of South Montpelier Avenue. Evidence of a gunshot was also located in the first block of South Morris Avenue.

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Atlantic City, received a superficial gunshot wound to a lower extremity. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and released.

Recent violence in Atlantic City

This incident is just one of several violent events recently in the World's Play Ground.

Just hours before this shooting, 26-year-old Malikah McLaughlin of Atlantic City was shot and killed around 1 AM Sunday on South Bellevue Avenue.

Last Thursday, 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy of Philadelphia was shot and killed in the area of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. Two men from Atlantic City have been charged -- one remains wanted by police and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Tips and information

Anyone with information about any of these recent shootings is urged to contact the ACPD Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

