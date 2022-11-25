Get our free mobile app

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash.

The Atlantic City Police Department says,

Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.

And that was just the beginning.

LoDico then returned to the same area and saw four more people allegedly dealing drugs.

Police say,

Shawnali Muhammad was found to be in possession of approximately 80 wax folds or 26 grams of suspected heroin.

Jaquan Washington was found to be in possession of approximately 94 grams of suspected heroin.

Dante Braxton was found in possession of approximately 20 grams of suspected heroin.

Halim Fisher was found in possession of approximately 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics.

In total, officers seized approximately $2,523 in cash, all believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

ARRESTED: Shawnali Muhammad, 20, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, and conspiracy.

ARRESTED: Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, and conspiracy.

ARRESTED: Dante Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, and conspiracy.

ARRESTED: Halim Fisher, 24, of Galloway

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

ARRESTED: Amanda Santiago, 29, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (2 counts).

All five were issued summonses pending future court dates.

Santiago was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after she was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

