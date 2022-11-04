Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs.

The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

During this operation, Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One male, Charles Brown, walked away from the group and was stopped by Officers Robert Reynolds and Matthew Crosby in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Brown was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and was taken into custody without incident.

Additional officers then converged on a group of four people. Police say one man, Raishawn Simmons, attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended and he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine along with suspected crack cocaine.

The remaining individuals, Jamir Prevard, who was allegedly found in possession of various prescription pills and suspected crack cocaine; and Zayd Scott and Jaquan Washington, who were both allegedly found in possession of suspected crack cocaine; were taken into custody without incident.

The Atlantic City Police Department will continue to aggressively target individuals committing crimes on Atlantic Avenue. -Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos

Those arrested and charged are as follows:

ARRESTED: Raishawn Simmons, 22, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute (2 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, resisting arrest (2 counts), and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Zayd Scott, 27, of Williamstown

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Jamir Prevard, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (4 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute (2 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Charles Brown, 28, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (2 counts) and possession of CDS paraphernalia

Simmons was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Prevard was issued a summons pending a future court date but was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after he was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Brown, Scott, and Washington were issued a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.