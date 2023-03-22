5 Wineries Within 30 Minutes of Atlantic City, New Jersey

More wine?

South Jersey has always been a great place for growing grapes and, thus, a great place for wineries.

Whether you live in the Atlantic City area, or you're just looking to enhance your visit, we've come up with a list of 5 easy-to-get-to wineries.

Most of these places have been around for awhile, so they should be there when you're ready to visit!

1. Tomasello Winery in Hammonton. 225 North White Horse Pike. Approximately 30 minutes from Atlantic City.

Tomasello Winery has been around for a while - since 1933. Their wine tasting room is open seven days a week. Find out more here.

2. Bellview Winery, 150 Atlantic Street in Landisville. About 40 minutes from Atlantic City.

Bellview's tasting room is open seven days a week - and they're pet friendly! They are home to over two dozen different wines. More information here.

3. Plagido's Winery in Hammonton. 570 North 1st Road. About 30 minutes from Atlantic City.

Tastings, tours and spacial events. "Plagido’s specializes in small artisanal hand-crafted wines, that are produced using a basket press. The grapes come from small lots, on a single vineyard, with sandy loam soil. The quality of wine speaks for itself." Discover more here.

4. Sharrot Winery. 370 South Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton. About 35 minutes from Atlantic City.

Sharrot Winery offers tastings, a wine bar, and special events. Learn more here.

5. Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City. 72 Breman Avenue. Approximately 25 minutes from Atlantic City.

A full winery and resort, with a hotel and golf course awaits you. For over 158 years Renault has hosted weddings, events and more. Get more information here.

