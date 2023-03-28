Police in Atlantic City say a 5-year-old girl is recovering after being pinned underneath an SUV in an accident late Sunday afternoon.

The ACPD says their officers responded to the 200 block of North Montpelier Avenue around 5:45 for a report of a crash involving several parked cars and a juvenile.

At the scene, they found a 5-year-old girl from Atlantic City being tended to by witnesses.

Officers determined the juvenile was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a GMC Yukon driven by Nivida Garciaromero, 36 of Atlantic City, ultimately pinning her under the vehicle.

Officials say those in the area immediately assisted in pulling the child out from underneath the vehicle.

She was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be serious.

The investigation revealed that Garciaromero lost control of her vehicle ultimately colliding with four parked vehicles. Garciaromero and her passengers, an adult and two juveniles, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and were treated at the scene by EMS.

Garciaromero was issued several motor vehicle summonses.

Help police

The Atlantic City Police Department is seeking anyone that may have witnessed this crash or has video footage that may aid in their investigation.

Ofc. Franco Sydnor is investigating this crash and can be reached at (609) 347-5744.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey