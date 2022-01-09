62-year-old Woman Fatally Shot During Home Invasion in Pennsauken, NJ
Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Pennsauken.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo say officers responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue just before 2 AM for reports of a home invasion. At the scene, cops found 62-year-old Darlene Randall suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill where she died minutes later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutors Office at (856) 397-3485. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.