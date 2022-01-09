62-year-old Woman Fatally Shot During Home Invasion in Pennsauken, NJ

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Pennsauken.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo say officers responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue just before 2 AM for reports of a home invasion. At the scene, cops found 62-year-old Darlene Randall suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill where she died minutes later.

3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutors Office at (856) 397-3485. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

