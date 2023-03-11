An Atlantic City man now faces life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Get our free mobile app

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a jury returned guilty verdicts in the trial of 72-year-old Maximo Santiago, who was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon, after a week-long trial.

Following an argument on September 12th, 2020, Santiago shot and killed 32-year-old Marketa Thorpe with a rifle on the 1500 block Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City.

Authorities say Santiago and Thorpe had been involved in a relationship and had known each other for many years.

1500 block of Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps 1500 block of Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In reporting from The Courier Post from the day after the killing,

Santiago told police he and Thorpe were arguing on his front porch around 11:15 AM when she allegedly tried to hit him with "a metal object" and a broomstick. He responded by retrieving a rifle and shooting her.

Santiago was arrested after trying to leave the scene in his vehicle.

Santiago will be sentenced on April 20th. He faces life in prison with a mandatory period of thirty years of parole ineligibility on the murder conviction.

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.