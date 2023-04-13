90 NJ mayors join forces for liquor license reform

At least 90 mayors are in favor of Gov. Phil Murphy's plans to overhaul New Jersey's laws related to liquor licenses.

While speaking Thursday in Atlantic City at an event held by the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, Murphy announced the formation of a coalition he's calling "Mayors for Liquor License Reform."

According to Murphy's office, the bipartisan coalition includes 90 charter members who represent urban, suburban, and rural towns across the Garden State, and they're all on board with the Administration's "plan to reform and modernize New Jersey's antiquated, Prohibition-era liquor license laws."

All members have signed an open letter calling for action that aims to make New Jersey's liquor license laws more affordable and accessible. During his speech, Murphy shared a video (below) that features numerous mayors from the coalition and business owners.

"Given the exorbitant costs for a license, coupled with the lack of availability and the existing population cap for municipalities, the present system favors the economically advantaged while hampering mom-and-pop businesses and towns with smaller populations," the letter says.



Murphy first mentioned his intentions to reform New Jersey's liquor license laws during his State of the State address in January. He then unveiled a comprehensive plan for reform in February, which would, among other moves, gradually phase out population caps on licenses and remove restrictions on breweries.

Mayors from the following municipalities signed on to the letter:

Aberdeen

Alexandria

Andover

Barrington

Bay Head

Berlin

Bernardsville

Bloomingdale

Boonton

Bradley Beach

Chatham

Chester

Clinton

Commercial

Delran

Dover

Edgewater Park

Egg Harbor City

Englewood

Fanwood

Fieldsboro

Glassboro

Glen Rock

Greenwich

Hackensack

Harding

Hardyston

Hawthorne

High Bridge

Highlands

Hightstown

Hillsborough

Hopewell Boro

Hopewell Township

Interlaken

Irvington

Lambertville

Lawrence

Madison

Magnolia

Maplewood

Maurice River

Merchantville

Milford

Morris Plains

Morris

Mount Arlington

Mount Olive

Netcong

Newark

North Plainfield

Oakland

Oaklyn

Ocean Gate

Ocean (Monmouth County)

Palmyra

Peapack & Gladstone

Pennington

Pennsauken

Plainfield

Princeton

Raritan Borough

Raritan Township

River Edge

Robbinsvile

Rocky Hill

Runnemede

Saddle Brook

Somerdale

South Orange

Spring Lake

Stanhope

Summit

Swedesboro

Tenafly

Ventnor City

Vernon

Washington Township (Gloucester County)

Washington Township (Morris County)

Wenonah

West Wildwood

West Windsor

Westfield

Wildwood Crest

Winslow

Woodbine

Woodbury Heights

Woodcliff Lake

Woodland Park

Woodstown

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

