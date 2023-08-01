A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County.

Right in downtown Millville you'll find Maurice River Cruises run by Captain Dave Scherer.

There's pretty much nothing like it in this state.

It's an old-school operation where his wife answers the phone if the answering machine doesn't make it to the end of your message. She'll take your reservation if the 18-person boat isn't full and remind you they don't take credit or debit cards, so bring cash or a checkbook? It's a two-hour tour out of town and a few miles down the historic Maurice River.

Captain Dave is full of historical facts and his bird spotter Carlos will point out bald eagles, osprey, blue herons and rare cranes. It's a very rustic, quiet, natural tour of a very peaceful, barely populated stretch of river. The cost is only $24 per person and $17 for seniors. Kids are welcome and it's a really nice calm day on the water out in the country.

Once you're back in Millville, the city is doing its best to revitalize its downtown that gives you a few different choices for dining.

