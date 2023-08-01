This NJ aquarium was named one of the best in the country

Since we’re getting toward the end of the summer vacation season, maybe you’re looking for something else to do while the kids are home from school. If so, let me recommend an attraction that has been named one of the best in the country: the Adventure Aquarium on the waterfront in Camden.

A site called Pure Wow ranked the top aquariums in the U.S., and Adventure Aquarium landed at #20.

Pure Wow says of the aquarium:

Adventure Aquarium offers up plenty of attractions for kids and adults alike. Muster up some courage and weave your way through Pirates Passage, or stroll through the mesmerizing, 40-foot shark tunnel. Older kids will appreciate the new VR experience, which allows you to “dive” into the ocean. On select evenings, the aquarium hosts F.I.S.H. Night (Family Inclusive Sensory Hours) to accommodate those with sensory needs.

If you need another reason to visit, it’s still Shark Summer at the aquarium through Aug. 20.

Adventure Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums in the Northeast, and it is home to over 8,500 animals from over 350 species.

The Adventure Aquarium is divided into several different exhibits, including:

🔵 Shark Realm: This exhibit features a variety of sharks, including great white sharks, hammerhead sharks, and nurse sharks.

- Shark Realm Adventure Aquarium**Jellies: Explore the world of jellies in this exhibit, which features over 30 species of jellies.

🔵 Rainforest Adventure: This exhibit takes you on a journey through the rainforest, where you can see a variety of animals, including monkeys, snakes, and fish.

- Touch-a-Shark: This exhibit allows you to touch and interact with sharks in a safe and controlled environment.

🔵 Hippo Haven: This exhibit is home to a family of hippos, as well as a variety of other animals that live in the African savanna.

