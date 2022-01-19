Aaron Lewis Has Had a Very, Very Painful Week

Aaron Lewis was hospitalized last week, but he truly suffered pain like he'd never experienced before this week. Remarkably, the two medical incidents were only tangentially related.

Appendicitis put Lewis in the hospital last week, forcing him to cancel three concerts (per Loudwire). An on-brand, but not-safe-for-work Instagram photo shows that he was out of surgery and doing fine. Almost immediately, however, another pain began.

"Laying here recovering from having my appendix out," Lewis wrote on Tuesday (Jan. 18). On top of that, I've had a kidney stone SLOWLY snaking it's (sic) way through me for the last 4 days."

"After intense like-I've-never-experienced-pain, I successfully passed the kidney stone today," he adds alongside a carousel of photos of a recent fishing trip and of recording equipment. He also shared a photo of the offending kidney stone.

There won't be much time to rest up after the combo diagnoses. Lewis has concerts scheduled in Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana this weekend, followed by an album release on Jan. 28. Frayed at Both Ends is his new country-rock album, featuring "Am I the Only One" and a new song called "Everybody Talks to God." Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski also appear on a song called "They Call Me Doc."

Frayed at Both Ends is Lewis' third album under the Big Machine Label Group umbrella. He has not yet scored a radio airplay hit, but several songs have done very well on sales charts. "Country Boy" from 2011 was certified Platinum, and "Am I the Only One" has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which considers airplay, sales and streaming numbers.