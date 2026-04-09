If you're been waiting to get your passes for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this summer - waiting for the prices to drop - I have some bad news for you.

You waited too long.

READ MORE: The Sounds of South Jersey That We Hear Every Single Day

READ MORE: NASCAR Has Big Plans For Fans at Dover Delaware Race

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

General Admission Tickets Are Now Sold Out for Wildwood Music Festival

Producers of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, scheduled for June 18 -21, say General Admission tickets are all sold out.

All that remain are Main-Stage VIP - which organizers say are "very limited", and Super VIP.

If you had hopes that one-day passes would be sold this year, those hopes have probably been dashed. The festival grounds can only hold so many people.

BCMF in Wildwood barefootcountrymusicfest.com loading...

Schedule is Set For Barefoot Country Music Fest

It's a full slate of performers scheduled for this year's event. Some of the biggest names in music will be on the stage on the Wildwood Beach.

Headliners include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Thursday's lineup includes Lambert, Cole Swindell, Chase Matthew, Colt Ford, and Filmore.

Friday will feature Ballerini, Shaboozey, Tracy Lawrence, and more.

Saturday's schedule is full with Malone, Tucker Wetmore, The Fray, Dasha, and Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band among the acts.

Sunday night, Eric Church will close out the festival. On the stage before him will be Ty Myers, Chase Rice, and more.

All told, over 40 acts will be performing at this year's event.

Find out more about VIP tickets here.

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly