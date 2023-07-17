According To New Data This Is The Safest City In New Jersey!

Looking for a fantastic place to live because of safety reasons? Looking for the safest place in New Jersey to raise a family? Want a place that's safe for seniors? I stumbled across an article from Best Life that answers these questions. Best Life listed the safest cities in America and of course, included a city/town right here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's not surprising that Best Life chose a town in the upper northwest corner of New Jersey as the "safest". Sparta Township is in Sussex County and this area of Jersey is beautiful and probably the quietest section of the Garden State, so it makes total sense it's a "safe zone" for families and seniors. Sussex County is also probably one of the least populated spots in New Jersey, which is a very densely populated state because we have lots of people and not so much space.

According to Best Life, "SafeWise did not have enough data to rank the safest cities in New Jersey for 2023, but in 2022, Sparta Township took the top spot. This suburban community is located in the northern part of the state, not far from the Delaware Water Gap and the New York state line."

Some of the stats for Sparta:

Population: 18,467

Median Income: $138,061

Violent Crime Rate 2023, 2022, 2021: 0.2, 0.2, 0.3

Property Crime Rate 2023, 2022, 2021: 1.0, 1.7, 2.9

In addition, According to Best Life, "In terms of the state as a whole, in 2022, New Jersey had the fifth-lowest violent crime rate in the U.S. (as it did in 2021) and the fourth-lowest property crime rate."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...