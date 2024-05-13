New Jersey’s Weirdest Shaped House Now For Sale In Deptford

People are desperate for homes in New Jersey. Inflation has caused the prices of literally EVERYTHING in the Garden State to skyrocket, housing included. If you're one of the lucky few who is actually considering purchasing a home in this market, then this random gem of a housing design discovery might interest you.

First, let's start off by saying that no matter what style of home is your preference, New Jersey really does have them all. Here are some of the most common house styles found throughout the state:

Most popular home styles in America

Colonial: Colonial-style homes are prevalent in older neighborhoods and historic districts. They feature symmetrical facades, rectangular shapes, and steeply pitched roofs.

Victorian: These houses are known for their ornate detailing, asymmetrical facades, and decorative elements such as gingerbread trim, stained glass windows, and intricate woodwork.

Cape Cod: Tons of these bad boys in NJ suburbs! They're typically one-and-a-half-stories and feature a central chimney, steep roof with dormer windows, and cedar shingle siding.



Craftsman: These homes have features such as exposed rafters, tapered columns, and low-pitched roofs with wide eaves. They often have cozy front porches, too! Super cute.

Split-level: Split-level homes became popular in the 70s. Typically, they have a lower level housing a garage or additional living space. They often feature simple, modern designs with large windows and minimal ornamentation.

Ranch: These single-story houses have a long, low profile and typically feature an open floor plan, large windows, and simple, unadorned facades. They often have attached garages, which is a nice convenience.

Contemporary: These homes can be found in more modern developments and feature clean lines, geometric shapes, and large windows that emphasize natural light and outdoor views.

These are just a few of the most common house styles you'll encounter in New Jersey. We're not sure how to characterize this particular home, though.

Weird NJ Homes For Sale

It's currently for sale at 647 1st Avenue in Deptford, Gloucester County. Under which housing style would you say this one falls?

It doesn't quote fit the bill of a contemporary home, but it's not craftsman either. Any ideas? It doesn't get any better inside. The work they're doing to it is beautiful, it's just the layout that's a bit funky.

The backyard looks really small, too. Can you even call this a yard?

Don't get me wrong, it's shaping up to be a beautiful home inside. We're just curious how you'd classify this build? Let us know your thoughts on this South Jersey home for sale on our app!

Take a look at the listing for yourself HERE.

