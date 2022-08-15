After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Mandate for Schools, State Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report.

Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers, and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.

Get our free mobile app

The mandates will end immediately for schools and child care facilities and the state worker testing mandate ends Sept. 1, according to the NJ.com report.

The mandate requiring the shot and one booster will remain in place for health care facilities in line with federal policy. The vaccine will continue to be mandated for workers in correctional facilities, nursing homes, and other congregant settings.

Corrado tweeted her approval of Murphy's decision.

"We've been calling for Gov. Murphy to lift his unnecessary testing mandate for months. Glad he's finally listening. Better late than never," Corrado said.

The governor's office on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The CDC updated its recommendations Thursday that testing healthy students and employees is no longer necessary. Testing should only be required for “high-risk activities” during high COVID-19 Community Level, or in response to an outbreak.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.