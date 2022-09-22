Flu & COVID-19 Vaccinations Available In Atlantic County, NJ

It’s that time of year, again.

Beginning Tuesday, September 27, both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available throughout Atlantic County, New Jersey.

"The type of flu viruses and their severity may vary from year to year, but a flu shot still offers the best protection against infection,“ said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.

"Flu and COVID-19 vaccines do not guarantee you will not get sick, but they do help lessen the severity and duration of the illness and may reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death. That is why Atlantic County is once again providing these vaccination clinics in the public's interest,” said Levinson.

There is a cost for the flu vaccine, however, the COVID-19 shots are free of charge.

Flu shots will be available at $ 20 for the standard vaccine and $ 70 for the high-dose vaccine (for those 65 and older).

“There is no out-of-pocket fee for Medicare Part B recipients who present their cards. The Division of Public Health will be collecting the fee to cover flu vaccine costs only; there are no additional fees,” said Levinson.

Residents will also have a choice of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 primary vaccines and boosters, including the newer bivalent boosters that target the initial virus as well as omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Here is the schedule:

Atlantic County government is also providing pediatric flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in Northfield and Hammonton.

Appointments are required for pediatric vaccinations and can be made by calling (609) 645-5933.

Face masks are required for entrance to all clinics. No appointments are necessary. For more information, visit www.aclink.org/flu

