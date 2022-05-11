This one's the for the Potterheads.

I can speak from first-hand experience, there are PLENTY of them in the Garden State. New Jersey LOVES it some Harry Potter! Just take a trip over to Philadelphia and tour the Harry Potter Exhibit in the Franklin Institute and you'll see for yourself. People are traveling from all over the Garden State to feel immersed within the Wizarding World.

Get our free mobile app

While it's all well and good that we currently have an aspect of "Potter" so close to many of us that live here in the Garden State, it would be something entirely different if you were to say something Harry Potter-related is headed to New Jersey.

Unfortunately, that's not what we're reporting today. What we are highlighting, however, is what would likely happen to witches and wizards if they were to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry HERE in NJ.

Stay with me...

A video went viral on Tiktok that's got everyone from Jersey that has a sense of humor cracking up over NJ's version of Hogwarts.

What type of spells would students practice if Hogwarts was in Jersey? Well, this guy pretty much nailed them all. Here's your disclaimer: if you take yourself, Jersey, or the Harry Potter series itself too seriously, then this might not be for you.

If you love Jersey (even the stupid stereotypes) and you love to laugh, then keep watching:

Source: Tiktok

5 Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In New Jersey

See Where These Celebrities Went to School in New Jersey I think it would be pretty cool to be able to say I went to the same school as a famous person. To say I walked the same halls Beyoncé once walked; or ran on the same track Kevin Hart did. There are so many celebrities who grew up in New Jersey and probably attended a high school that you know of. Did you attend the same high school as any of these celebs?





Five Fun South Jersey Places To Take The Kids Before The Shoobies Invade For Summer South Jersey has so much for kids to do during their summer vacation, but if you don't cross them off your summer bucket list before the 4th of July, then you're looking at waiting in lines filled with shoobies for the rest of the season.

NJ Kids LOVE The Newest Party Trend: Teepee Parties! You can kick your child's birthday party up a notch when you set up a teepee sleepover for all of their little friends. Best part? They're local!