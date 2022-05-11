Alright, Harry Potter Fans: What Would You Do If Hogwarts Was In NJ?
This one's the for the Potterheads.
I can speak from first-hand experience, there are PLENTY of them in the Garden State. New Jersey LOVES it some Harry Potter! Just take a trip over to Philadelphia and tour the Harry Potter Exhibit in the Franklin Institute and you'll see for yourself. People are traveling from all over the Garden State to feel immersed within the Wizarding World.
While it's all well and good that we currently have an aspect of "Potter" so close to many of us that live here in the Garden State, it would be something entirely different if you were to say something Harry Potter-related is headed to New Jersey.
Unfortunately, that's not what we're reporting today. What we are highlighting, however, is what would likely happen to witches and wizards if they were to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry HERE in NJ.
Stay with me...
A video went viral on Tiktok that's got everyone from Jersey that has a sense of humor cracking up over NJ's version of Hogwarts.
What type of spells would students practice if Hogwarts was in Jersey? Well, this guy pretty much nailed them all. Here's your disclaimer: if you take yourself, Jersey, or the Harry Potter series itself too seriously, then this might not be for you.
If you love Jersey (even the stupid stereotypes) and you love to laugh, then keep watching:
