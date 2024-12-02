‘Harry Potter’ Quizzo Night Headed To Galloway, NJ, Brewery

Alright, Muggles... listen up! If you’re a true Potterhead, you know that anything Harry Potter-themed is worth celebrating. ⚡⚡ ALWAYS ⚡⚡...if you know, you know.

Well, mark your calendars because this Friday, December 6, Garden State Beer Company in Galloway is throwing the ultimate Harry Potter Quizzo Night, and it’s going to be epic!

You're going to grab your friends, gather in a magical space (a.k.a one with really awesome beer), and show off your knowledge of the wizarding world. Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, it’s your chance to prove who knows the most about everything from the Triwizard Tournament to Dobby’s freedom. And if you're still brushing up on the details, no worries! Maybe you want to do a quick HP movie marathon before the night? Trust me, it's a great way to get in the zone.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

South Jersey's Own Harry Potter Quizzo

No doubt, there's going to be some serious trivia competition, but you can also bring some of your favorite wizarding snacks. Bring your own Chocolate Frogs or Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. If you prefer muggle food, they'll have some for you to purchase. Get your grub on with D’s Cheesesteaks. They'll be serving food on-site.

Don’t forget to rep your Hogwarts House! Wear your scarves, wave your wands, and get ready to show your HP pride. It’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with fun, friends, and, of course, magic.

So grab your fellow Potterheads and head to Garden State Beer Company on the White Horse Pike in Galloway this Friday at 7 p.m. for the Harry Potter Quizzo Night. It’s going to be a blast!

