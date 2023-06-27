Amazing NJ free summer music series that’s worth the drive

New Jersey is chock-full of wonderful things to do in the summer. When it comes to music, we have just about everything. And what’s more, so much of this great music scene is free. Middlesex County has just announced the dates are the performers for their summer free concert series.

Spend your summer evenings enjoying free live music in one of their beautiful parks. Music-in-the-Park will be hosting a series of free concerts throughout the summer with music that is sure to please everyone.

So whether it’s soul, rock ‘n’ roll, classical, big band, or jazz, it’ll be worth the drive to any of these venues: Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, or East Jersey Old Town Village.

Here’s their summer schedule:

Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, South Amboy Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm

June 28 — New Jersey Symphony Orchestra **7:30PM to 9:30PM

July 12 — Sounds of the Street

July 19 — Ring of Fire

July 26 — Danny V's 52nd St Band

August 2 — Scarborough Fair

August 9 — Verdict August 16 Parkway Soul

August 23 — Underwater Airline

August 30 — Perry Brothers

Thompson Park, Jamesburg — Wednesdays 2-3:30 pm

July 5 — Mark Heter Band

July 12 — Underwater Airline

July 19 — Garden State Symphonic Band

July 26 — Jersey Polka Stars

August 2 — St. Peters Brass

August 9 — Greg Giannascoli

August 16 — The Crosswind Trio

August 23 — Sandy Sasso and her Swingin’ Big Band

August 30 — Kraus Memorial Band

Spring Lake Park Plainfield Avenue | South Plainfield

Sundays 6—7:30 p.m.

July 9 — Mark Heter Band

July 16 — Garden State Symphonic Band

July 23 — Sandy Sasso and her Swingin’ Big Band

July 30 — Jersey Polka Stars

August 6 — Perry Brothers

August 13 — Greg Giannascoli, Marimba

August 20 — St. Peters Brass

August 27 — Kraus Memorial Band

Joseph Medwick Park, Carteret

Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m.

August 3 — Verdict

August 10 — Greg G and Friends

August 17 — Parkway Soul

Additionally, you can enjoy the fun of a Roaring 20s Jazz Festival at

East Jersey Old Town Village in Piscataway on September 23 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

And the best part is, you’ll be contributing to something important, too, because Replenish and Feeding Middlesex County will also be present at each event collecting food donations for the benefit of county residents in need of assistance. Be sure to bring a non-perishable food donation with you to the park.

