Let's take a look at South Jersey restaurants so well known for their wonderful food that they have been featured on national "foody" TV.

Is This Every South Jersey Restaurant Featured on TV?

This list of restaurants includes every restaurant in Atlantic, Cape May, and lower Ocean Counties to be spotlighted on television.

We weren't able to find any restaurants in Cumberland or Salem counties that have ever been featured on a television show. That's a shame for the television audiences who missed out on seeing some really good eateries in Cumberland and Salem. Hopefully, your time will come soon.

On What Networks Were These Restaurants Featured?

Most of the restaurants were featured on The Food Network and the rest were spotlighted on the Cooking Channel.

On What shows Would We Have Seen These South Jersey Restaurants?

Far and away, most of the restaurants made an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri on The Food Network. Others were featured on Food Network shows like Food Paradise or Chopped.

A few of the restaurants came to national attention on the Cooking Channel, on shows such as The Best Thing I Ever Ate or Bite This With Nadia G.

Take a look at a photo gallery of every South Jersey restaurant to be featured on "foody" TV.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV

Ocean City's Famous The Painted Lady is for Sale