If this guy or gal has a home, you can't help but feel so bad for its family.

A social media post featuring a picture of what looks to be like some sort-of Brindle mix pup has just popped up on Facebook. A dog has been collected in Galloway Township where Galloway and Mullica meet. The post has been shared by folks in multiple South Jersey-based groups in an effort to find who this adorable boy belongs to.

The comments alone show just how much the South Jersey community is rooting for this little one to be reunited with its f owner(s). The lady that found him couldn't gush anymore about how sweet this precious boy is.

Losing a pet is never easy, so if you're someone who prides themselves on being a community-oriented person, why don't you go ahead and share this post now so this pup can be reunited with its owner sooner rather than later? The good news is that the dog is obviously familiar with people since the lady was able to apprehend him so quickly.

If you've ever lost a pet, then you know this dog's owners must be in agony over this. You can take a look at the dog's picture HERE. If you recognize the pup and think you may even be able to assist with owner identification, call the Galloway Police Department at 609) 652-3705, or just stop in: 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road.

Seriously, how cute is this sweet boy?

c/o Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets Facebook c/o Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets Facebook loading...

