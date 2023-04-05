America has a rich history along our coastlines and one thing that always shines bright are our fantastic lighthouses here in New Jersey. Our maritime history is especially historical here along the Atlantic Ocean where settlers first arrived as the colonies came together. In New Jersey, we date back to the mid-1660s when the first areas were settled. But what about the oldest lighthouse here in the Garden State?

Before we talk about the oldest operating lighthouse in America, I wanted to share with you how my wife and I stayed in an actual lighthouse overnight for a quick couple of days in New York State. Pictured above is the Saugerties Lighthouse which is situated on the Hudson River. We stayed over at that lighthouse and it was a fantastic very eclectic bed and breakfast!

Now onto the oldest operating lighthouse in America! It's right here in New Jersey and if you guessed the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, then you are correct, it's the oldest operating lighthouse in New Jersey and America!

According to the lighthouse Sandy Hook Light was first completed in 1764 and is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the United States. Take a trip to Sany Hook and see all the historical sights right there on the Atlantic Ocean.

According to VisitNJ.com "The National Park Service owns the tower and the U.S. Coast Guard maintains the light. The lighthouse is open to the public weekends May 1 - Oct 31, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 - April 30, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Park Rangers lead the tours. Tours are first come, first serve and can only be scheduled in person at the Visitor's Center."

