🐈New study shows most Americans sleep with their pets

🐶Many pet owners experience an overall improvement of health

🐈Sometimes, co-sleeping with pets does more harm than good

Who doesn't love snuggling up with their fur baby? I know I sure do. There's no place I'd rather be than on my couch with a cozy cup of tea, all snuggled up with my two doggos. That's the life right there.

When my pups are on the best behavior, it's the best feeling in the world having them by my side. They give me purpose on my darkest days and are my true and loyal companions, through and through. I'm lucky to call them mine.

They used to sleep in bed with me, but ever since getting a new mattress, I've transitioned them to their dog beds right next to mine on the floor. It's been hard, but I know it's for the best.

Apparently, that's true for my health, as well. It's true for your health, too, as a matter of fact.



Experts say co-sleeping with pets poses some serious health risks

No matter how much you love cuddling up to your dogs at night, there's evidence that suggests you shouldn't be letting them sleep in the same bed as you. As much as it breaks my heart to hear that news, after reviewing the evidence, I understand why something needed to be said.

According to a study conducted by the folks at MattressNextDay, almost 75% of Americans sleep with their dogs. While it's true that letting your pups sleep in your bed could potentially have mental health benefits, it can harm your physical health in more ways than one.

Co-sleeping with pets can be a cozy and comforting experience for many people, but it's essential to be aware of potential dangers and considerations associated with this practice:



Allergies: Pets, especially cats and dogs, can trigger allergies in some individuals. Sleeping in close proximity to a pet can exacerbate allergy symptoms like sneezing, itching, and respiratory issues.

Transmission of diseases: Pets can carry parasites, bacteria, and viruses that may be transmissible to humans. This risk is especially important to consider if your pet spends time outdoors or interacts with other animals regularly.

Sleep disturbances: Pets, particularly active or restless ones, may disrupt your sleep patterns by moving around, snoring, or wanting attention during the night. This can lead to sleep deprivation and its associated health effects.

Hygiene concerns: Pets can track dirt, fur, and outdoor contaminants into your bed, potentially compromising sleep hygiene and cleanliness.

Nobody is saying to kick your dog out of your bed. Just be mindful of the potential risks, that's all.

