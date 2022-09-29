If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one.

This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.

Just a few examples, from south to north

Voltaco's in Ocean City is closing after around 70 years.

Ward's Pastry, also in Ocean City (not exactly a restaurant, but still...), is gone after almost a century.

Life On The Veg has closed its restaurant on Long Beach Island following 17 years of service (their Manahawkin location remains open).

Cluck' n Crabs in Stafford Township is gone, too.

And that's just a few of many.

New addition to the list

Now comes word that a generation-old restaurant in Monmouth County is shutting down.

Avon Pavilion on the boardwalk in Avon-By-The-Sea is closing after 33 years, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They say,

It feels impossible to adequately express our gratitude for the lifelong friendships and memories created at the Avon Pavilion. The Avon Pavilion would not be what it is today without the dedication, hard work, passion and enthusiasm of the entire AvPav team! We will continue to post updates of our Pavilion family and dig up pictures and memorabilia - like the first 1990 neon uniforms! So many memories never to be forgotten.

According to the restaurant's owners, the borough will put the building up for lease in the near future.

