Atlantic City, Galloway Police & AtlantiCare: ‘Take Back Day’

This is a great opportunity to legally dispose of old prescription medications.

Many bad things can happen when prescription medications are left in bathroom medicine cabinets and other locations in and around the house.

Some flush them down the toilet and dispose of these medications in other irresponsible ways. Sometimes they fall into the wrong hands.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Atlantic City Police and Galloway Township Police, who will be assisting AtlantiCare’s team so that the medications can be safely and securely collected.

This collection program will directly coincide with DEA National RX Take Back.

Here are the details:

“Removing unneeded medications from homes can prevent medication errors, misuse, and substance use disorders – including opioid addiction,” said Alex Kardos MBA, BS Pharm., corporate director of Pharmacy Services, AtlantiCare. “No one should ever share their own prescription medications – or take others’ medications. We’re pleased to participate in Take Back Day. It’s an opportunity for people to spring clean homes and medicine cabinets by removing expired and unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. We encourage individuals to drop them off,” said Kardos.

Kardos advises that it would be ideal if the medications are in their original bottle. However, he counsels not to let that deter you from properly and safely disposing of your old prescription medications. Solid or liquid medications can be legally discarded during this important event.

“Prescription drugs that find their way into the wrong hands can contribute to drug-related violence and tragedies,” said James Sarkos, the interim officer in charge and deputy chief of the Atlantic City Police Department.

“We encourage members of the community to do their part in making communities safer and healthier by turning in unused and unneeded medications,” said Lieutenant Christopher McGinty, of the Galloway Township Police Department.

The drop off locations for AtlantiCare’s Saturday, April 30, 2022, Take Back Day are:

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Avenue., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 – outside of the Michigan Avenue entrance.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, NJ 08240 – Outside the Center for Childbirth entrance.

You can also drop off medications at any time during the year at AtlantiCare’s community pharmacies, located at:

William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex,1401 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 08401 – Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

AtlantiCare Pharmacy, 61 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway – Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

AtlantiCare Health Park at Manahawkin, 517 Route 72 West, Manahawkin – Mondays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SOURCE : AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

