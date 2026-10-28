Two workers from Hooters restaurant in Atlantic City are featured in a brand new Hooters calendar!

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Two Atlantic City Hooters Employees Featured in New Hooters Calendar

Dionisia Markatos and Gwynn Ali both work at Hooters in Atlantic City, and both are featured in a brand new Hooters calendar.

The 2027 Hooters Calendar is now available for $19.99 at all Hooters locations. One dollar from each sale will go to the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Foundation Research.

The Hooters calendar has been an annual tradition, dating back to 1986. Each calendar contains $100 in Hooters coupons.

Courtesy of Hoot Owl Hooters Courtesy of Hoot Owl Hooters

Dionisia Markato is a new hire at Hooters. She's known as "Nuna." It's her debut as a Hooters Calendar Girl.

Courtesy of Hoot Owl Hooters Courtesy of Hoot Owl Hooters

Gwynn Ali has been with Hooters since May of 2021. This marks her 4th Hooters calendar appearance. In her free time, Ali is an aspiring actress.

To find out how to support Hooters charitable efforts towards V Foundation for Cancer Research, click here.

The Atlantic City Hooters is located inside the Tropicana Hotel and Casino.

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