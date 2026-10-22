There's nothing like seeing where you live, work and play depicted on the big screen.

You sit down and watch and movie and say, "I know where that is!"

Atlantic City and other parts of South Jersey have long been featured in movies, large and small.

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10 Popular Motion Pictures Featuring Atlantic City, Cape May, and South Jersey

1. Atlantic City. Starring Burt Lancaster and Susan Sarandon. The movie features the transformation of Atlantic City from a struggling seaside resort town to casino town. Lots of Atlantic City scenery from the late 1970s. Look for Lucy the Elephant!

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2. The King of Marvin Gardens. Starring Jack Nicholson and Bruce Dern. Another movie set in Atlantic City during "those days" before the casino boom. (Atlantic City folks know it should have been spelled Marven Gardens: "Mar" for Margate and "Ven" for Ventnor.

3. Eddie and The Cruisers. Starring Michael Pare, Tom Barenger, and Ellen Barkin. Lots of scenes were shot in Somers Point and Ocean City. The legendary Tony Mart's in Somers Point played a big role in the movie.

4. A Complete Unknown. Starring Timothee Chalomet. The movie about Bob Dylan was partially shot in Cape May - but, Cape May was not Cape May. Cape May played the part of 1965 Newport, Rhode Island.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

5. Disclosure Day. The recent Steven Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth. The futuristic thriller was partially filmed in Upper Township, Buena, and Woodbine.

6. Ocean's Eleven. Starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Several scenes were shot in Atlantic City, including the former Trump Plaza.

Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

7. Bruised. Starring Halle Berry, who also directed. Mixed martial arts drama that hit Netflix in 2021. Scenes on Atlantic City streets and in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

8. Snake Eyes. Starring Nicholas Cage and Gary Sinise. Cage plays a corrupt Atlantic City police officer attending a fight, where the U.S. Secretary of Defense is shot and killed. Local scenes include the former Trump Taj Mahal and Brighton Park. Interestingly, the scenes in the arena where most of the movie takes place, was not shot in Atlantic City. It was shot at an arena in Quebec, which played the part of an Atlantic City arena. (Why didn't they use Boardwalk Hall?

9. Army of the Dead. Starring Dave Bautista. A zombie action thriller movie, set in Las Vegas. Most of the casino scenes were actually filmed in Atlantic City, using two former casinos that were closed at the time of filming - The former Showboat Casino (since re-opened as Showboat Resort) and the former Atlantic Club Casino.)

10. Going Home. Starring Robert Mitchum, Jan-Michael Vincent, and Brenda Vaccaro. The 1971 movie includes scenes filmed at The Pink House in Cape May, the Stanley Sportland Arcade in Wildwood, and North Wildwood City Hall.

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