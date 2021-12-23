The Atlantic City Police Department is asking for your help with finding a man who is wanted for allegedly shooting another man during an altercation Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 7:30 PM in the first block of South Florida Avenue. At the scene, cops found a 34-year-old shooting victim who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps

During an investigation by the ACPD's Violent Crimes Unit, 29-year-old Fausto Mora of Atlantic City was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Police say the victim and Mora knew each other and the shooting was a continuation of an earlier dispute.

Get our free mobile app

Mora has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information on where Mora might be is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021