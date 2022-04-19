Cops say an Atlantic City man who was wanted for firing a gun at his mother has been arrested.

31-year-old Kevin Robinson of Atlantic City was taken into custody this past Saturday. He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, on Saturday,

At 8:09 PM, Officer Ivaylo Ivanov responded to the area of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues after receiving information from Sergeant Garry Stowe that Kevin Robinson was in the area. Robinson was wanted after being involved in a domestic incident on March 26 where he assaulted his mother and fired a handgun in her direction as she fled into a bedroom. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene [by] medical personnel. Officers located evidence of gunfire in the residence.

Police say once apprehended, Robinson resisted arrest and they found a loaded handgun near him.

Robinson was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

