Cops in the World's Play Ground say a suspect who was wanted in connection to two shootings has been arrested and one of the people who was wounded is currently being sought.

Officials say 25-year-old Marcus Seda was arrested in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue on Tuesday. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Those charges stem from an incident on the night of December 17th when "officers responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, officers were alerted that a shooting victim, Rumeijah Norwood, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment."

According to the ACPD, they identified Seda as the suspect involved in the shooting, but detectives determined that Norwood had pointed a gun at Seda during an altercation right before he was wounded.

Get our free mobile app

As a result, cops are searching for Norwood, who is 28-years-old and from Atlantic City. He has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Rumeijah Norwood of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic City Police Department

Additionally, Seda has also been charged with a shooting that happened on the morning of October 19th in the 2500 block of Camarotta Terrace in Atlantic City. In that incident, a 57-year-old victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Seda was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about Norwood's whereabouts is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Listed at $5.4 million, a look inside 708 W. Shore Drive in Brigantine, NJ This bayside home in Brigantine is currently the most expensive home that's on the market in Atlantic County. Here's a look inside!

For sale: this $17.7 million duplex in Ocean City is jaw-droppingly stunning Just listed, this duplex at 2517-19 Wesley Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, is nothing short of spectacular. Let's take a look around!