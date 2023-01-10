An Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection to a hit-and-run crash this past September that left a 76-year-old man dead.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 26-year-old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City is facing one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

According to authorities,

It is alleged that Harris L. Jacobs...struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also from Atlantic City on September 4, 2022 at approximately 3:35 a.m. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City and then left the scene.

Police say Jacobs was driving his white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner at the time of the accident.

According to his obituary, Fraga was born in Cuba in 1946 and moved to America in 1980. After living in California for five years, he moved to Atlantic City, where he spent 37 years. While in the World's Play Ground, he worked as a security officer at the Claridge and Sands Casinos.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

