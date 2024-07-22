South Jersey’s Most Loved Boardwalk Food

When you're going to the boardwalk, you do fully intend to eat something, right?

It's expected - almost guaranteed!

The best of the boardwalk

We have some great boardwalks in South Jersey - and on those boardwalks, you'll find some great food!

Pizza, ice cream, water ice? Check, check, check!

We asked our listeners to name some of their favorite boardwalk treats, and they did not disappoint. We have favorites from Atlantic City, Ocean City, and Wildwood Boardwalks, and more!

Favorite boardwalk pizza

Is it possible to walk on one of our boardwalks and not get pizza?

Pizza was the most-mentioned boardwalk food item.

Jeremy, Lori, Chris, and Cheryl spoke about Prep's Pizza in Ocean City, Larry mentioned Sam's Pizza on the Wildwood Boardwalk, and Nick's made a note of NIck's Pizza in Wildwood.

READ MORE: Guy rates every pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Fries, ice cream, and more

Some of the other most-mentioned boardwalk food items included Curly Fries (both the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks), Kohr Brothers Ice Cream (Bridget loves the vanilla and orange swirl), and funnel cake in Ocean City, Wildwood, and Atlantic City.

Betty gave us one of our favorites from the Ocean City Boardwalk: Johnson's Popcorn! (Can you smell it?)

Marta mentioned The Chillin Pineapple in Wildwood - a great place for a pineapple float! Jessica said she loves curly fries and a pineapple shake-up!

What's your go-to boardwalk food? What did we miss?

Yes, we're all hungry now!

