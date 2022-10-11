Police in Atlantic City say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he stabbed another 13-year-old boy Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 PM in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

At the scene, ACPD officers found a boy from Atlantic City suffering from a stab wound to his chest and bleeding heavily.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim by applying a compression gauze and a chest seal to the puncture wound until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene. EMS continued treating the juvenile before transporting him by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injury.

400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

About two hours later, the 13-year-old suspect, along with his guardian, surrendered to police at the public safety building.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian with a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey