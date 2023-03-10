Two people are facing charges after a shots-fired call in Atlantic City leads to one man barricading himself in a bathroom and allegedly threatening to kill a police officer.

At around 7:00 Tuesday night, March 7th, Atlantic City officers responded to an alley in the rear of the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officials say responding officers talked to several people who said they saw a shooting and then observed several suspects run into a four-story apartment building in that block.

The perimeter of the building was immediately secured. As officers ascended a staircase leading up to the fourth-floor apartment, they encountered Humberly Tejada and detained him for investigative purposes. Officers subsequently reached the target apartment and as they cleared it, they located Hector Fernandez barricaded inside a bathroom. Fernandez was ultimately taken into custody by the officers.

According to police, Fernandez gave officers a false name and also threatened to kill one of the officers that assisted in his arrest.

Inside the apartment, officials say they located a "ghost gun" that was loaded with hollow point bullets.

Fernandez had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Tejada was released pending the outcome of the investigation but a warrant is now out for his arrest.

ARRESTED: Hector O. Fernandez, 20, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a “ghost gun,” possession of hollow point ammunition, terroristic threats, obstruction, and hindering one’s own apprehension.

WANTED: Humberly Tejada, 18, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a “ghost gun,” and possession of hollow point ammunition.

Fernandez was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

