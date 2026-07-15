The word "iconic" is thrown around a lot, but what does it really mean?

Dictionary.com defines iconic as, "widely considered to epitomize an era, culture, community, place, etc.; representative. " It also says it's "celebrated, revered, or idolized."

So, what's the most iconic sandwich in New Jersey?

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What's the Most Iconic Sandwich in New Jersey?

Some might say The Pork Roll and Cheese is the most celebrated sandwich in New Jersey.

They would be wrong.

And, no, it's not Taylor Ham and Cheese either!

Delish.com has named the most iconic sandwich in New Jersey and it's The Italian Hoagie! (Or, yes, The Italian Sub....)

Delish says, "Italian sandwich shops are almost as much as a staple as classic red-sauce joints in New Jersey."

Can't argue with that!

Perhaps White House Subs in Atlantic City is the most famous place to grab an Italian Sub. (How about The Most Iconic Place to Get The Most Iconic Sandwich?) The White House has been cranking them out since the 1940s! (And, there always seems to be a line out the door.)

What do you like on your Italian Sub or Hoagie? Is it wrong to put mayonnaise on it?

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Other Iconic Sandwiches

Delish named the most iconic sandwiches in all 50 states. Other nearby state's favorites:

Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak

Delaware - The Bobbie (think of a Wawa Gobbler)

New York - Pastrami on Rye

Maryland - Crab Cake Sandwich

Some other iconic sandwiches from around the country: Maine has the Lobster Roll, Nebraska - the Reuben, California has the French Dip, and Illinois - Italian Beef.

Is it lunch time yet?

SOURCE: Delish.com

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker