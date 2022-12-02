As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did.

And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area of Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues Thursday afternoon in response to complaints from the public about quality of life issues in the area, namely illegal drug deals.

During this operation, detectives observed an individual, Omar Morgan, engage in a suspected illegal narcotics transaction. Detectives approached Morgan and found he was holding 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his hand and was placed in custody without incident. A search incident to arrest yielded a loaded handgun in Morgan’s waistband.

Police say that gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition and was determined to be stolen from North Carolina.

Additionally, $300 was seized, which was believed to be from illegal drug sales, and Morgan was also found to be a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

25-year-old Omar Morgan of Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public building, receiving stolen property, and fugitive from justice.

Morgan was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

