Authorities in Atlantic City say a 14-year-old who was wanted for his involvement in a shooting last month has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, on the night of May 31st, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of someone who had been shot. There, cops found a 29-year-old man from Atlantic City who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation conducted by ACPD detectives led to the identification of, and charges against, a 14-year-old juvenile.

Last Friday night, June 10th, a detective observed the wanted teen in the first block of South Florida Avenue amongst a group of people.

Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps Unit block of South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps loading...

With the assistance of additional patrol units, the officers converged on the group. Three males in the group ran from the officers. After a short foot chase, Detective Dodson and Sergeant Garry Stowe apprehended the 14-year-old wanted juvenile.

Police say near where the teen was arrested, a "ghost gun" fitted with a high-capacity magazine was found.

Get our free mobile app

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Genesis Silva of Atlantic City, "who was found to be in possession of 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale containing a white powdery residue, and $2,891 in US currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales."

Additionally, 23-year-old Juan Antigua-Silva of Atlantic City, was also taken into custody for, "24 grams of suspected heroin, 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a digital scale."

Charges

The 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of a “ghost gun”.

Silva was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and resisting arrest.

Aquino-Silva was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

The juvenile was remanded to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility. Silva and Aquino-Silva were issued summonses pending future court dates.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities