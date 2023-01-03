Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city.

The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.

The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and local business owners concerning illegal narcotics distribution and quality of life issues throughout the block.

First operation

On New Year's Day just as the sun set, two ACPD officers observed several individuals engage in a suspected narcotics transaction in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

One male, Taquan Callaway, was subsequently stopped by the officers and found to be in possession of approximately 31 grams of suspected heroin, 12.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, various prescription pills, and a digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics.

Officers also seized $1,285 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

27-year-old Taquan Callaway of Atlantic City was charged with,

Possession of CDS (3 counts)

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public park

Possession of CDS paraphernalia

Callaway was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Day 2, operation #2

On January 2nd at around 8 PM, those same two ACPD officers were again conducting surveillance in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue when they observed two individuals engage in a suspected narcotics transaction inside a convenience store.

As the officers approached the store, Ricky Gilliard, began to exit. Gilliard observed the officers and immediately began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and Gilliard was observed throwing a fanny pack to the ground. Officers quickly apprehended Gillard a short distance away and placed him in custody.

According to police, that fanny pack contained 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 4 grams of suspected heroin.

Responding officers also apprehended the other individual, Cynthia Ortiz, and placed her in custody.

24-year-old Ricky Gilliard of Atlantic City was charged with,

Possession of CDS (2 counts)

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park

Resisting arrest

51-year-old Cynthia Ortiz of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS.

Gillard was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Ortiz was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Help police help you

Anyone concerned with quality-of-life issues in the city can contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at (609) 347-5858.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

