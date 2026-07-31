As if living in New Jersey wasn't already expensive enough, drivers are now dealing with the biggest jump in car insurance costs anywhere in the country.

According to The Zebra's new “Growing Cost of Driving in 2026” report, the average annual premium in New Jersey climbed from $2,423 to $2,676 over the past year. That's a $253 increase, which is the largest dollar increase of any state in the U.S.

It's another frustrating hit for residents already paying more for housing, groceries, utilities, and just about everything else.

New Jersey Is In An Insurance League Of Its Own

Insurance rates have gone up across the country, but nowhere quite like New Jersey.

The report found that 28 states saw increases of less than $100 between 2025 and 2026, making New Jersey a major outlier. Nationally, the median driver now pays $2,079 per year (or about $173 a month) for car insurance. New Jersey drivers are paying hundreds more than that average.

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Why ALL Drivers Are So Frustrated

If it feels like everyone's complaining about insurance lately, there's a reason. Nearly half of drivers nationwide (49%) say they're either very or extremely worried about what they're paying to stay insured. Of course, it's always about the money. Nobody can afford to live comfortably anymore. Cost of living in NJ is outrageous.

There may eventually be some relief (fingers crossed). New Jersey is one of just five states with legislation in the works that would prevent insurers from using non-driving factors, like credit scores, when calculating premiums. Supporters say insurance rates should reflect how someone drives, not their financial history.

For now, though, the numbers are hard to ignore. New Jersey has officially earned another unwanted title: the biggest car insurance price increase in America.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli