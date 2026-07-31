New Jersey Just Saw The Biggest Car Insurance Price Jump In America
As if living in New Jersey wasn't already expensive enough, drivers are now dealing with the biggest jump in car insurance costs anywhere in the country.
According to The Zebra's new “Growing Cost of Driving in 2026” report, the average annual premium in New Jersey climbed from $2,423 to $2,676 over the past year. That's a $253 increase, which is the largest dollar increase of any state in the U.S.
It's another frustrating hit for residents already paying more for housing, groceries, utilities, and just about everything else.
New Jersey Is In An Insurance League Of Its Own
Insurance rates have gone up across the country, but nowhere quite like New Jersey.
The report found that 28 states saw increases of less than $100 between 2025 and 2026, making New Jersey a major outlier. Nationally, the median driver now pays $2,079 per year (or about $173 a month) for car insurance. New Jersey drivers are paying hundreds more than that average.
Why ALL Drivers Are So Frustrated
If it feels like everyone's complaining about insurance lately, there's a reason. Nearly half of drivers nationwide (49%) say they're either very or extremely worried about what they're paying to stay insured. Of course, it's always about the money. Nobody can afford to live comfortably anymore. Cost of living in NJ is outrageous.
There may eventually be some relief (fingers crossed). New Jersey is one of just five states with legislation in the works that would prevent insurers from using non-driving factors, like credit scores, when calculating premiums. Supporters say insurance rates should reflect how someone drives, not their financial history.
For now, though, the numbers are hard to ignore. New Jersey has officially earned another unwanted title: the biggest car insurance price increase in America.
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Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli