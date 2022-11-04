An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will with a replica firearm.

Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the first block of South Florida Avenue after authorities received a call from the Gloucester Township Police Department concerning a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment.

Police communications soon came in contact with the victim and remained on the line with her. The victim used code words until the dispatcher understood what she was trying to say. Dispatchers learned that there were two men and a woman inside the apartment and that one of the men had a handgun.

Once members of the ACPD SWAT Team and patrol officers were in position, a man and a woman exited the apartment, followed by another man, identified as 32-year-old Khalil Swain of Atlantic City.

According to police, a backpack owned by Swain was found in the apartment and it contained a replica handgun along with suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

Swain was charged with possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of CDS, and certain persons not to possess weapons.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.