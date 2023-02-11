Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested

Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested

Atlantic City Police Department shield / Photo: ACPD Facebook Page/Chris Coleman-Townsquare Media Illustration

Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and Jamal Johnson, exiting the room at which point they were detained.

Police say a search of that hotel room yielded,

  • Distribution amounts of cocaine packaged for street sale
  • Numerous items used for packaging illegal drugs, like scales and hundreds of empty wax folds
  • Approximately $1,003

ARRESTED: Sheldon Ward, 24, of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, hindering one’s own apprehension, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and two contempt of court warrants

ARRESTED: Jamal Johnson, 22, of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Possession of CDS paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute CDS

Johnson was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

Ward was also issued a summons but was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice facility for the active warrants.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals

If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City NJ News, Atlantic County NJ News
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3