Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday.

Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and Jamal Johnson, exiting the room at which point they were detained.

Police say a search of that hotel room yielded,

Distribution amounts of cocaine packaged for street sale

Numerous items used for packaging illegal drugs, like scales and hundreds of empty wax folds

Approximately $1,003

ARRESTED: Sheldon Ward, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, hindering one’s own apprehension, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and two contempt of court warrants

ARRESTED: Jamal Johnson, 22, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute CDS

Johnson was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

Ward was also issued a summons but was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice facility for the active warrants.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

