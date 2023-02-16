Two separate investigations in the World's Play Ground on Wednesday resulted in the recovery of two guns and three teenagers being arrested.

In the first case, the Atlantic City Police Department says several of their detectives were in the area of New York and Sewell Avenues around 3:45 when they saw a man they were familiar with and stopped him as part of an investigation.

The male, a 16-year-old juvenile...was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets. He was taken into custody without incident.

New York and Sewell Avenues in Atlantic City NJ

ARRESTED: 16-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition

The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Justice Facility.

Later that night, detectives were looking into a report about two men who were armed with guns.

Detectives observed the males, Nasir Morgan and a 17-year-old juvenile, in the 500 block of north New York Avenue and attempted to stop them. Upon approaching the males, Morgan discarded a handgun behind a dumpster.

Police say they recovered the gun and it was fitted with a high-capacity magazine; Morgan was also found in possession of approximately 22 grams suspected heroin and approximately $400. The juvenile was found in possession of approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin.

ARRESTED: Nasir Morgan, 19, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, and distribution of CDS within 1000 feet of a Public School.

ARRESTED: 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City

CHARGE: Possession of CDS.

Morgan was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The juvenile was released on a summons pending a future date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

