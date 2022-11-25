The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment.

Details

22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month.

He has now been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a ghost gun, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

According to the ACPD, on Wednesday, four detectives were patrolling the area of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues when they observed Marlow.

As the detectives approached Marlow, he began to run westbound through an empty lot towards Tennessee Avenue. Detectives pursued Marlow and observed him discard a satchel before he ran into an apartment building in the 100 block of north Tennessee Avenue, where he refused to exit the residence.

The Atlantic City Police Department's Emergency Response Team, which includes SWAT, responded to the scene.

After about 90 minutes, negotiators were able to convince Marlow to surrender and exit the apartment building.

Marlow was then taken into custody without incident.

The satchel Marlow discarded was found to contain a loaded 9mm handgun that was determined to be a ‘ghost gun,’ a weapon that lacks a serial number rendering it difficult to trace.

Marlow was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

