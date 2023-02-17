Atlantic City Vikings wide receiver Sah'nye Degraffenreidt is coming off an impressive sophomore season catching 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 scores.

He also returned an interception, two kickoffs, and a punt for a touchdown this season.

Get our free mobile app

Now he is catching the attention of some major Division 1 football programs, getting his second offer from Penn State after getting his first offer from Temple back in January.

The 6-0, 185-pound, wide receiver has been known to make a big play, as we saw in the game on Thanksgiving Day against Holy Spirit.

The catch landed him on the ESPN Top 10 segment with a one-handed leaping catch over a Spartans defender for a 32-yard gain.