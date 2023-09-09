What's that saying? You can never have too much of a good thing. I think you'll agree with what I'm about to tell you.

Philadelphia Magazine is saying that Philadelphia hot spot, Pat's King of Steaks, is expanding by opening another location. Wow. That's a big deal. And, if this goes well, you may be able to get your Pat's Steak all over the country.

The owner of Pat's Steaks, Frank Olivieri, is bringing Pat's to Penn State. Oh, I can hear the cheers of the Nittany Lions now.

The article says that Olivieri has partnered with another well-known Philadelphia restaurant owner, Rob Wasserman, for this new location. Wasserman owns Rouge in Rittenhouse Square. Wasserman already has his hand in a pizza restaurant and chicken place at Penn State.

The new Pat's Steaks is not going to be in the stadium though, it's going to be its own restaurant in the area.

Fingers crossed it goes over well. Other members of the Olivieri family have tried to expand Pat's before and none of them really took off. There were locations in Atlantic City, Reading Terminal Market and South Street but, they weren't successful.

I'm crossing my fingers this one has people's mouths watering, just like in Philly.

If I hear anything else about Pat's new Penn State location, like the exact location, I'll let you know.

Pat's King of Steaks has long been a part of the famous Philadelphia cheesesteak debate...Pat's or Geno's. I'm sure you've heard of it. Pat's has been around since 1930.

The two rival restaurants are at the intersection of South 9th Street, Wharton Street and East Passyunk Avenue in South.

They're directly across the street from each other, which lends itself to the cheesesteak challenge...who has the best cheesesteak.

It's quite divided, but, Pat's takes the win from me.

