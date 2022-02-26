Atlantic City Ocean Club Balcony Doors Will Be Screwed Shut

We have obtained a copy of a letter that was sent to all residents of the Ocean Club Condominiums in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, February 25, 2022.

In short, at the present time, all Ocean Club Condominiums residents are not permitted to use their balconies, as structural evaluations will be conducted.

Here are links to all of our recent coverage regarding the balcony and garage issues.

Read More: Atlantic City Ocean Club Residents Told They Can’t Use Balconies

Read More: Atlantic City Ocean Club Balcony Problem: Can You Buy, Sell, Now?

Read More: Atlantic City Ocean Club Condos Parking Garage Assessment Report

Read More: ‘Surfside’ Florida Condo Collapse Brings Changes To New Jersey



The City of Atlantic City has directed that the balconies must be screwed shut. The balcony doors will be able to open three inches for ventilation.

Get our free mobile app

The work begins this Monday, February 28, 2022, and will continue for about two weeks. We have spoken with several residents. They’re not happy about this latest development.

The residents must provide a key to the manager and make arrangements for the work to be completed on the door. Since the city of Atlantic City has become involved, the letter states that if residents do not do the above, "the City may take action against you, or the Association will pop the lock on your unit pursuant to its easement rights in the Master Deed."

Atlantic City’s Ocean Club Condominiums TSM Harry Hurley photo. Atlantic City’s Ocean Club Condominiums TSM Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The balconies being closed off from access does not pose a threat to fire safety according to the fire marshal.

In 2017, east-facing balconies were coated. Management is currently working on getting permission to keep these balconies open.

For owners who have applied or are applying for Certificates of Occupancy, an engineer has inspected the balconies and will be determining if the railing and concrete are safe before issuance.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History

22 Atlantic City Concerts That Turn 10 in 2022 We're looking back on some of the amazing artists who toured through Atlantic City back in 2012. From Beyonce, Maroon 5, and Kanye West christening a brand new casino, to big outdoor events like Phish, check out these concerts and count how many you were in the audience for!