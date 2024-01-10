3 South Jersey Towns With Most Power Outages

🌧️ The storm came and went away from the Garden State overnight on Tuesday.

🌧️ It wasn't until Wednesday morning that the damage could finally be assessed.

🌧️ Several towns in the Garden State are still without power.



How are you doing after that wild storm? While the worst of it is over, dealing with the damage has only just begun. Of course, it's not the worst storm New Jersey's ever seen. But, for a storm not categorized as a hurricane or anything worse, it certainly was a doozy.

The heavy rains are gone. The wind has calmed quite a bit. Still, people from all over the Garden State are dealing with flooded out roads rivers, creeks, and lakes at their maximum water levels.

Multiple reports say New Jersey experienced between 2 to 3 inches of rain. One of the highest wind gusts reported on Tuesday night was in Brigantine where they experienced winds at 62 mph. Unfortunately, the high winds are responsible for over 75,000 utility customers losing power. While a lot of people have had their electric restored, there are still plenty who went to work on Wednesday morning still without service restored to their homes.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at Atlantic City Electric customers alone, over 24,000 people lost power due to Tuesday's storm. Towns in Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties were all impacted.

The towns with the most outages in Atlantic County were Buena Vista Township, Hamilton Township, and Mullica Township. Obviously, the heavily wooded areas pose more of a risk to powerlines. Seemingly, that's exactly what happened.

Crews are currently working to restore service to all customers. At this point, all you can do is be patient.

If you need to report an outage in your area, you can do so HERE.

A Look Inside a Bed Bath and Beyond Store in NJ That Closed a Year Ago A look around the old Bed Bath and Beyond store in Mays Landing, about a year after it closed for good. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman