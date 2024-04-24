Atlantic County Sheriff on the Hunt For 2 Most Wanted Bad Guys

Since Joe O'Donoghue took over as sheriff of Atlantic County, he's been going after criminals and fugitives.

Fancy that, right?

In a time where legislators don't want to keep people in jail longer than "necessary", the Sheriff is rounding up the bad guys and girls and getting them off the streets.

The Sheriff's Department recently commented on Facebook, "We’re bringing safety back whatever it takes."

Bravo, Sheriff, bravo!

2 Most Wanted Criminals in Atlantic County

The Sheriff's Department recently announced two more additions to "Atlantic County's Most Wanted."

Those additions are Douglas Schuster and James Rowell.

Schuster is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Contempt. Rowell is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, Burglary, and Criminal MIschief.

If you know about the whereabouts of either man, you're urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Here's a look at the two "wanted posters":

Most Wanted captured in Egg Harbor Township

Just last week, a cooperative effort between several departments landed one of Atlantic County's most wanted.

Prentiss Blaylick was taken into custody following a long barricade standaoff with police on Ivins Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

We thank Sheriff O'Donoghue for his great work and can't wait to see him continue to catch the bad guys - and girls.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff's Department.

