Atlantic City Teacher Charged With Criminal Sexual Contact & More

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that an Atlantic City High School Teacher was arrested this morning, Friday, September 30, 2022 while on his way to school.

Reynolds specifically confirmed that, “During the month of September 2022, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit conducted an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a former student at the Atlantic City High School and a teacher at the school. As a result of the investigation, the teacher, later identified as Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, was charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and second-degree Official Misconduct,”

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office also revealed that “according to interviews,” Scalfaro and the victim engaged in an inappropriate relationship … that took place on and off of school property.

Reynolds confirmed that “Scalfaro was taken into custody in Atlantic City and was transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.”

According to Reynolds, this remains an active investigation.

The investigation was handled entirely and soley by The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU).

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that “These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.

